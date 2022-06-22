New search planned this week for missing Halls man

Danny Dewey disappeared from his home in late March.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Family and friends of a Halls man missing three months are planning new searches Friday and Saturday for him.

Danny Dewey, 72, of Bakersfield Way, was last seen in late March. The retired man left behind his car and his dog.

Volunteers, family, those who knew him and the Knox County Sheriff's Office have all taken part in searches to find Dewey, a Vietnam War veteran who had a condition that affected his balance and his ability to walk very far.

The search group plans to meet Friday at the Black Oak Ridge Baptist Church on Old Maynardville Highway.

Dewey's sister, Maureen, told WBIR in a statement: "On behalf of Danny’s family, we are so grateful to the kind people of Tennessee who have been praying for Danny, and to the men and women of the Knoxville Sheriff’s Department who will keep searching for Danny until they find Danny."

Maureen Dewey said rescue teams from Knoxville, Kentucky and Ohio would take part in the Friday and Saturday searches.

Sheriff's authorities previously have encouraged residents who live in the area north of Brown Gap Road and east of North Broadway/Highway 441 to check crawl spaces and outbuildings for possible signs of Dewey.

"To Danny’s friends and neighbors, it means a lot to us that you care for our Danny and his whereabouts…you all came out in the rugged terrain in the hot sun, and in the cold rain," Maureen Dewey wrote.