City builds sidewalk to provide safe pedestrian route for students at North Knoxville elementary school

City officials said the sidewalk runs roughly 2,000 linear feet on the north side of Coker Avenue between Nadine Street and Whittle Springs Road.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — City of Knoxville said it has invested $791,441 to build a “missing link” sidewalk in North Knoxville for students to walk safely to and from Belle Morris Elementary School.

City officials said the sidewalk, with a curb and stormwater drainage infrastructure, runs roughly 2,000 linear feet on the north side of Coker Avenue between Nadine Street and Whittle Springs Road.

“This flat, wide, fully accessible walkway strategically connects two existing sidewalks,” Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “It’s a key link that creates new mobility options to multiple destinations within the neighborhood. Most importantly, it creates a safe walking path for children to get to and from Belle Morris.”

City Council member Lauren Rider said families living on and near Coker are relieved to have a safe pedestrian route.

“This sidewalk is an example of the walkable routes neighbors want to safely route them to school, work, parks and shopping," Rider said. "I'm excited to see the community and its schools connected by this sidewalk."