New signs going up downtown remind people to follow safe practices amid pandemic

The point is not only to stop the spread of the virus but also to assist businesses so that they can continue to stay open.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Downtown businesses are reminding visitors and patrons in a public awareness campaign to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 and help them stay open.

Starting Wednesday, new signs are being posted downtown encouraging people to maintain a safe distance from each other - at least 6 feet - and to wear masks as they circulate inside restaurants and shops and places where there's close contact.

The point is not only to promote safe practices but also to assist businesses so that they can continue to stay open. A county mask mandate is in place.

Downtown Knoxville Alliance is providing the signs. It's working in conjunction with the city and downtown businesses on the effort.

“Downtown restaurants, shops and businesses are the heart of our city, and it is important we support them however we can through these challenging times,” said Michele Hummel, executive director of the Downtown Knoxville Alliance, in a news release.

“For patrons, an effort as simple as adhering to health and safety guidelines can help contain community spread, which can help these business owners continue to keep their doors open.

The brightly colored messages are being put up in windows, on sidewalks and in public places.

Knox County health leaders constantly remind the public to practice five core "actions" that include frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask to protect others, keeping at least 6 feet away from others and staying home if you feel ill.

Restaurants and stores are open for business, but the virus has again spiked this summer as more people get out and about. Health authorities don't want to force businesses closures, but they've taken recent steps that include ordering bars to close again at least temporarily to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus.