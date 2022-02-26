New solar panels at Beardsley Farm gives people a chance to learn about solar energy

People could stop by from 12 p.m. through 3 p.m. on Saturday to learn more about what it takes for individuals to move to solar energy.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Beardsley Farm makes sure people have reliable access to food in the Knoxville community. They work to provide healthy produce and make sure people have access to gardening resources. Now, they are also helping people learn more about solar energy.

"A lot of people come here who are interested in helping the environment," said one worker with the farm.

They installed a new 2.7-Kilowatt solar panel through a Knoxville company that helps businesses move to solar energy. From 12 p.m. through 3 p.m. people could stop by the farm to learn more about the installation process, and learn how solar energy can help the farm run.

The company, Sollar Alliance, is working to create a community solar project alongside KUB. Construction is scheduled from April to August this year.

Visitors could also help the farm prepare for the spring season. Right after the solar panel event, people could also participate in a seed swap to find new seeds for their gardens.

"It's really great for Beardsley because we are an urban demonstration farm and we do a lot of demonstrations on how to be sustainable and good to our environment," another worker with the farm said.