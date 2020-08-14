New state program offers free hangtags designed to warn about hot car dangers, importance of registering to vote

The Secretary of State's Office is partnering with the Department of Health to give out some 150,000 free car hangtags.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The state is launching a campaign that reminds drivers about the dangers of leaving children in hot cars while also promoting voter registration.

The office of the Secretary of State is partnering with the Department of Health to give out some 150,000 free car hangtags.

The tags will be distributed through regional Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) clinics.

Clients of Tennessee WIC clinics will have the opportunity to receive a free hangtag in the coming weeks, according to the office.

“We’re grateful for this partnership with Secretary Hargett to help save children’s lives,” said Dr. Lisa Piercey, Tennessee health commissioner. “These hangtags are a simple way to remind caregivers never to leave children in vehicles during hot weather.”

Secretary of State Tre Hargett said simple steps can ensure no child is ever put in peril.

“It’s hard to imagine a losing a child and even more so when it could have been prevented,” Hargett said in a news release. “Our office created these hangtags to help prevent these tragic deaths, while providing another easy way to register to vote.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, children dying from heatstroke in cars, either because they were left or trapped has increased in recent years. In Tennessee, it is illegal to leave a child unattended in a car.

The hangtags also feature a QR code that links users to the Online Voter Registration system.

They'll also be distributed statewide through partnerships with the Tennessee Hospital Association and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.