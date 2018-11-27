If there were a 'Sin City' in Tennessee, it would be Knoxville according to a new WalletHub study.

The WalletHub study ranked Knoxville 32nd in the U.S. on their list of 'Most Sinful Cities', a distinction based on vices broken down into seven different categories. Las Vegas topped the list, followed by Los Angeles, New York, Houston then St. Louis.

The vices were broken down into the following categories:

anger and hatred — includes violent crime, deaths due to firearms or bullying

jealousy — includes theft, identity theft and fraud

excesses and vices — includes obesity rates, excessive drinking and smoking

greed — includes casinos, percent of charitable donations and gambling disorders

lust — includes adult entertainment, active Tinder users and teen birth rate

vanity — includes beauty and tanning salons and 'plastic surgery' Google searches

laziness — includes exercise rates, time watching TV and high school dropout rates

Knoxville's worst sins were 'excesses and vices' (7th overall), 'anger and hatred' (12th overall), and vanity (21st overall) -- which propelled the city above Memphis, Chattanooga, and Nashville in the overall rankings. Knoxville isn't particularly full of greed or lust, though, scoring lower than most of the nation in those two categories.

Memphis was the 4th overall in the U.S. when it came to 'anger & hatred.'

For the full list, click here.

