New Tazewell officer retires after 40 years of service

Sgt. Michael Patton celebrated his retirement as one of the longest-serving officers in East Tennessee on Thursday.

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. — On Thursday, Sgt. Mike Patton took his last radio call after decades of service to the New Tazewell community.

Patton has worked for the New Tazewell Police Department for 40 years and is one of East Tennessee's longest-serving officers. He said the people of New Tazewell were his main motivation for serving for four decades.

"Helping people here in the community. They are a super community, and I just wanted to stay here and help all I could," Patton said.