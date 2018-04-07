Hybrid and electric cars, like the Toyota prius, Tesla or Chevy volt, all have batteries that can pack a punch.

"All of them are deadly. You wouldn't want to handle any of that barehanded," Bruce Warmack, a scientist at the Oak Ridge National Labs, said.

Normally, of course, they're safely protected. But in an emergency, the system might not work right and the metal on the car could be electrified.

That could be deadly to first responders on the scene of a wreck.

"Where we're trying to cut and extricate a victim from the car or where we can't access the disconnect system, we're having to make decisions about whether it's safe to cut a wire," ORNL Fire Chief Mike Masters said.

But Warmack and his colleagues in Oak Ridge think they might have a solution. They've developed a new tool, called a "DC Hotstick," after the type of electrical current in batteries.

It has a series of lights that light up according to voltage and first responders can use it to see if the metal they're about to touch is energized.

"It lets us know if it's safe for our guys to proceed," Masters said.

All the Hotstick needs is direct contact with metal and it can tell first responders whether there is a charge. Firefighters can tell whether it's safe.

This would give them another tool in their toolbox.

It's a tool they're expecting to use often as they see more and more electric cars on the road.

"As systems evolve, the technology to support that system also has to evolve. And that's what's great about what Bruce is doing," Masters said.

His fire department doesn't have the technology yet. Warmack has licensed it to a private company to start selling it.

