KNOXVILLE — Love cinnamon rolls, but can't have them due to allergies or non-vegan ingredients?

A new cinnamon roll store opening up here in Knoxville to offer a solution!

On November 16, Cinnaholic will be opening up their newest location in Lakeside Village off of Northshore Drive.

In honor of their new opening, Cinnaholic will be offering a special $1 cinnamon roll for each customer from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 16. The offer is good for only one cinnamon roll and for those who are three years old and up.

One person will also have the chance to win a dozen free mystery cinnamon rolls by liking their page @Cinnaholic.Knoxville.LakesideVillage and tagging three friends in their giveaway post.

The winner will be announced on Nov. 1, and if the page gets over 1,000 likes before then -- the store will pick two winners!

Cinnaholic was featured on Shark Tank in 2014 and offers unique cinnamon rolls, but with an added twist -- they are 100 percent vegan! Each roll is lactose, dairy, egg and cholesterol-free.

The store offers multiple frostings and toppings that you get to choose from individually, like coffee and pumpkin spice frostings, as well as pretzel and brownie bites toppings.

© 2018 WBIR