KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some people set fitness goals as their new year's resolutions. Other people want to change the way they handle money and set financial goals instead.

And then, there are some people who want to change their careers for the new year. For them, the UT Medical Center is hosting the second annual "New Year, New Career Job Fair."

It will be held on Jan. 8 and Jan. 9 from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. in the Garden View Eatery inside the medical center. Applicants just need to stop by and meet with decision-makers during the fair.

Applicants who are interested in finding a position at UT Medical Center should bring a copy of their résumé and dress professionally. The center currently has openings for nurses, technicians and coordinators on their website.