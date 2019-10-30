KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Big changes are coming to Knoxville's bus routes. 

In a Facebook post Wednesday, KAT announced which routes will be affected. There's a few months left until the routes actually change -- the updated routes will start running on Jan. 6, 2020.

The Knoxville Transportation Authority has already approved the changes.

The following routes will change.

Route 12 -- Western Avenue: 

  • The current detour through the Western Heights area will become a permanent change.
  • Portions of Virginia and Tennessee Avenues will no longer be served.
  • KAT said the changes will keep the buses on time and streamline the route.

Route 13 -- Beaumont:

  • The route will cover new areas on Middlebrook Pike, like Big Oak Apartments and Helen Ross McHabb's Military Service Center
  • It will no longer include the portion at Central Street Dameron near the Knox County Health Department.
  • Transfers to Route 20 – Central will provide direct service to Knoxville Station.
  • Direct service provided to Public Works Building will be on the outbound leg only, with inbound service along Middlebrook Pike.
  • Service will include an additional evening trip on weekdays.

Route 20 -- Central Street:

  • The route will no longer include a service extension to Melstone Road and McClain Drive.
  • KAT said this change will keep the route consistent all day.

Route 34 -- Burlington:

  • The route will stop serving a three-block portion at Catalpa, Kirk and Lilac streets, keeping the bus straight on Fern Street.
  • KAT said this change will "improve route performance."

Route 42 -- UT/Ft. Sanders Hospitals:

  • Buses will arrive at each stop every 30 minutes. 
  • Service will continue through 11:15 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays.
  • The route will include a new Sunday service.

Route 90 -- Crosstown:

  • Route will serve Walbrook Superstop (at Walmart) instead of West Town Mall by following Middlebrook to Gallaher View.
  • The route will no longer serve West Hills along Vanosdale Road and at West Town Mall.
  • The route will serve new stops along Middlebrook Pike.
  • The Saturday schedule will change to be consistent with weekday services.
  • The route will now travel through I-640 Plaza.
  • Service will be along Third Creek Road rather than Ed Shouse Drive to Middlebrook.