KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Big changes are coming to Knoxville's bus routes.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, KAT announced which routes will be affected. There's a few months left until the routes actually change -- the updated routes will start running on Jan. 6, 2020.
The Knoxville Transportation Authority has already approved the changes.
The following routes will change.
Route 12 -- Western Avenue:
- The current detour through the Western Heights area will become a permanent change.
- Portions of Virginia and Tennessee Avenues will no longer be served.
- KAT said the changes will keep the buses on time and streamline the route.
Route 13 -- Beaumont:
- The route will cover new areas on Middlebrook Pike, like Big Oak Apartments and Helen Ross McHabb's Military Service Center
- It will no longer include the portion at Central Street Dameron near the Knox County Health Department.
- Transfers to Route 20 – Central will provide direct service to Knoxville Station.
- Direct service provided to Public Works Building will be on the outbound leg only, with inbound service along Middlebrook Pike.
- Service will include an additional evening trip on weekdays.
Route 20 -- Central Street:
- The route will no longer include a service extension to Melstone Road and McClain Drive.
- KAT said this change will keep the route consistent all day.
Route 34 -- Burlington:
- The route will stop serving a three-block portion at Catalpa, Kirk and Lilac streets, keeping the bus straight on Fern Street.
- KAT said this change will "improve route performance."
Route 42 -- UT/Ft. Sanders Hospitals:
- Buses will arrive at each stop every 30 minutes.
- Service will continue through 11:15 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays.
- The route will include a new Sunday service.
Route 90 -- Crosstown:
- Route will serve Walbrook Superstop (at Walmart) instead of West Town Mall by following Middlebrook to Gallaher View.
- The route will no longer serve West Hills along Vanosdale Road and at West Town Mall.
- The route will serve new stops along Middlebrook Pike.
- The Saturday schedule will change to be consistent with weekday services.
- The route will now travel through I-640 Plaza.
- Service will be along Third Creek Road rather than Ed Shouse Drive to Middlebrook.