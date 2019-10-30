KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Big changes are coming to Knoxville's bus routes.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, KAT announced which routes will be affected. There's a few months left until the routes actually change -- the updated routes will start running on Jan. 6, 2020.

The Knoxville Transportation Authority has already approved the changes.

The following routes will change.

Route 12 -- Western Avenue:

The current detour through the Western Heights area will become a permanent change.

Portions of Virginia and Tennessee Avenues will no longer be served.

KAT said the changes will keep the buses on time and streamline the route.

Route 13 -- Beaumont:

The route will cover new areas on Middlebrook Pike, like Big Oak Apartments and Helen Ross McHabb's Military Service Center

It will no longer include the portion at Central Street Dameron near the Knox County Health Department.

Transfers to Route 20 – Central will provide direct service to Knoxville Station.

Direct service provided to Public Works Building will be on the outbound leg only, with inbound service along Middlebrook Pike.

Service will include an additional evening trip on weekdays.

Route 20 -- Central Street:

The route will no longer include a service extension to Melstone Road and McClain Drive.

KAT said this change will keep the route consistent all day.

Route 34 -- Burlington:

The route will stop serving a three-block portion at Catalpa, Kirk and Lilac streets, keeping the bus straight on Fern Street.

KAT said this change will "improve route performance."

Route 42 -- UT/Ft. Sanders Hospitals:

Buses will arrive at each stop every 30 minutes.

Service will continue through 11:15 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays.

The route will include a new Sunday service.

Route 90 -- Crosstown: