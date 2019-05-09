PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — There's a new adventure ride to try out in Pigeon Forge.

Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud Show & Adventure Park has opened the Flying Ox, the world's first cable-to-rail zipline roller coaster.

The Flying Ox takes riders on a thousand foot-long ride about 80-feet in the air, but instead of traveling in a straight line as you would on a zip line, there's a track that takes you through turns and drops, more like a 15 mph roller coaster.

Guests also can enjoy scenic views from the attraction’s 80-foot-tall observation tower.

“Lumberjack Square strives to provide a unique experience where guests can watch a lumberjack show then try their hand at some of the competitive events they see performed by the professional lumberjacks,” said Vice President of Marketing Josh Mayberry.

At the park, guests can experience a log roll and boom run while secured by harnesses that keep participants safe and from landing in the water. There's also a lumberjack-themed ropes course, speed climb towers, and asimulated free-fall from an 80-foot-tall jump platform.

They'll be adding more attractions, including springboard chop and cross-cut saw experience in the coming months.

