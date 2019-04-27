GG2, a precious puff of fluff eaglet born at Dollywood recently, is in need of a proper name!

The adorable fuzzball hatched on April 17 to eagles Grant and Glenda.

You can check out the American Eagle Foundation's Dollywood nest cams here.

Now that it has been a few days, the AEF wants some help coming up with a name.

You can vote by heading over to the AEF's Facebook poll by clicking here.

There are 10 names to choose from. Currently, the name 'Wohali,' which is Cherokee for eagle, has a massive lead with nearly 1,200 votes.

The name 'Glory' is in second with 569, and the ever-popular 'Smoky' is in third.

Some of the other choices are pretty interesting -- such as 'Ander,' Swedish for 'Eagle of Thor' -- or Monticello, after President Thomas Jefferson's Virginia home.

The poll lasts until May 1 -- so get in those votes early!