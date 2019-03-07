At least two people were hurt in a crash along Newfound Gap Road, prompting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to temporarily close the highway to all traffic from the Sugarlands Visitor Center near Gatlinburg to Smokemont Campground near Cherokee, N.C.

According to the GSMNP, multiple vehicles crashed 3 miles south of Newfound Gap around 5 p.m. At least two patients have been flown to hospitals via helicopters.

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, the park said Highway 441/Newfound Gap Road has reopened after being closed to traffic for several hours.