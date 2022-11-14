Newfound Gap Road to temporarily close Monday night due to possible winter weather

The road between Gatlinburg and Cherokee, North Carolina, will temporarily close at 7 p.m. due to winter weather.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A popular road between Gatlinburg, Tennessee and Cherokee, North Carolina is set to temporarily close Monday night at 7 p.m. due to "pending winter weather."

Newfound Gap Road, otherwise known as U.S. 441, is set to close because of colder weather headed toward East Tennessee. On Monday evening, the temperature was expected to drop to the low 30s in many parts of East Tennessee.

The following day, there is a chance for rain showers with equally cold temperatures.

Information about when it would reopen was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.