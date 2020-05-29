The theater will operate at 50 percent capacity and block every other seat.

NEWPORT, Tenn — A movie theater in Newport plans to reopen Friday.

Newport Cinema 4 will operate at 50 percent capacity. It is also blocking every other seat in order to promote social distancing.

Owner Branden Joynt said they are doing what they can to keep customers safe.

"We've blocked off every other chair and alternating so there's no one directly in front of or behind you. We've also, of course, marked 6-foot distances. Being able to open really means the survival of our business," he said.

Newport Cinema 4 posted on its Facebook page showing how people will sit in each theater.