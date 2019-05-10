In Cocke County - the Newport community is doing what it can to help a young girl born with a rare heart defect.

The town came together and held a benefit at the Rocky Top Biker Shop Saturday morning to support 5-year-old Khori Overholt.

Khori's mother Tomara said she had two open heart surgeries before she was put on the transplant list.

Ride organizer Lex East said after they had organized the event, their wish finally came true on Sept. 22: Khori got a new heart. He hopes the benefit will help the family as Khori recovers.

"She's doing amazingly well and she's just a resilient little girl, but she has a long road ahead of her and we are just trying to raise money for her mom and her family for medical expenses, whatever they need it for," he said.

For the next few weeks, Khori and her family are staying near Nashville, but she is out of the hospital right now.