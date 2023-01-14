Newport Grammar School closed Monday due to storm damage

A spokesperson for Newport Grammar School said part of a newly installed roof was blown off during severe storms on Thursday.

NEWPORT, Tenn. — Newport Grammar School will be closed Monday due to damage it received from severe storms on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for Newport Grammar School, strong winds blew off a part of a newly installed roof. A gutter came loose and broke a window in a fourth-grade classroom.

The spokesperson said five students received scrapes and scratches from the glass. Those students were assessed by a school nurse and their parents were contacted.

The damage was in the part of the building that houses the third and fourth grades, with rooms receiving a lot of water damage. The damage is still being assessed.

The classes affected will be moved to other parts of the building until the room becomes usable again.