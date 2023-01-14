Newport Grammar School closed Monday due to storm damage

NEWPORT, Tenn. — Newport Grammar School will be closed Monday due to damage it received from severe storms on Thursday.
According to a spokesperson for Newport Grammar School, strong winds blew off a part of a newly installed roof. A gutter came loose and broke a window in a fourth-grade classroom.
The spokesperson said five students received scrapes and scratches from the glass. Those students were assessed by a school nurse and their parents were contacted.
The damage was in the part of the building that houses the third and fourth grades, with rooms receiving a lot of water damage. The damage is still being assessed.
The classes affected will be moved to other parts of the building until the room becomes usable again.
Classes were canceled Friday. Students will return on Tuesday, January 17.