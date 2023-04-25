Newport Police: 3-year-old child injured after dog attack

Newport Police said the child was playing in the neighbor's yard when the pit bull began biting her arm. The owners of the dog freed the child.

NEWPORT, Tenn. — According to Newport Police, a 3-year-old child was injured when she was attacked by a dog Sunday evening.

According to NPD's report, the victim's mother said the child was playing in the neighbor's yard when the pit bull attacked by grabbing her right arm and began biting her and throwing her around.

The owners of the dog, the Pittenturfs, came out of their house and freed the girl by prying open the dog's mouth. The victim's mother took the girl to Newport Medical Center Emergency Room where she was temporarily bandaged up before being taken to Children's Hospital.

NPD said the victim had several large puncture wounds on her right arm along with numerous scratches, lacerations and abrasions.