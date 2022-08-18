Newport Rescue Squad searching for volunteers to serve Cocke County

The Newport Rescue Squad said they can help train people in CPR, first aid, vehicle extrications and many other skills needed for the rescue squad.

NEWPORT, Tenn. — The Newport Rescue Squad said Thursday they were looking for volunteers to help serve Cocke County.

They said on social media they were short-staffed, and all members of the rescue squad were volunteers. Anyone who wants to join them can reach out, and they can teach candidates some of the skills they could need to work on the rescue squad.

They said they provide certified basic in-house training in CPR, first aid, vehicle extrication, emergency vehicle driving courses and boat operations. They also have advanced certifications from Rescue College, they said.

They also said volunteers would work whenever they were able since emergencies "rarely come at opportune times." Volunteers would also be able to find a job on the squad that they feel most comfortable in, they said.

They meet every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at 111 Underwood Road, in Newport. Anyone interested in joining can attend the meeting, or reach out to the squad at 423-623-2046.

The Newport Rescue Squad has served all of Cocke County since 1957, they said. People between 14 years old and 20 years old can join the Junior Squad while people over 21 years old can join the regular squad, they said.