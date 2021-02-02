Newport Utilities working to resolve Internet outage

NEWPORT, Tenn. — Newport Utilities is working to resolve an Internet outage.
The outage was first reported on their Facebook page at 8:34 a.m. Newport Utilities released another update at 12:43 p.m. saying they were still working to resolve the issue.
According to their update, they report that it could be an issue with the data center that NUC and other providers are linked to. They have currently routed their traffic through a secondary link, but warn there could be more interruptions in the service.