Aramark responds to Knoxville's allegations over beer sales to minors at Neyland Stadium

Aramark said they listed a number of allegations made by the city which they say are "unsupported."

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Representatives from Knoxville and Aramark Sports and Entertainment Services appeared before a hearing officer on Monday to discuss the future of beer sales inside Neyland Stadium.

The hearing comes after the company received several citations saying they sold alcohol to minors. The company is now asking the hearing officer to throw out the bid by the city to revoke the license to sell beer.

In a six-page document submitted by Aramark earlier this month, the company lists a number of allegations made by the City. The company says these allegations are "unsupported."

"We have a long a serious of allegations in complaints by the City," said Aramark's attorney Tasha C. Blakney.

One of the company's main arguments is its current permit number. They say the citt is bringing up past citations under an old permit. They say those tickets are no longer relevant.

"Again [those] are under a different permit number. Happened more than years ago," said Blakney.

In response, representatives from the city said the change of permit is only a revision to Aramark's existing permit. They said that the updated permit is not a do-over for the company's previous citations.

"We are not tied to a specific permit number but we are tied to the certain actions and that is in the plain language of the code," said Alyson A. Dyer, with the City of Knoxville.

City representatives said they understand that the company is selling beer on a larger and greater scale in comparison to other businesses. But they also emphasized that the company is still required to follow city laws.

City council members, who also sit on the Beer Board, said that selling so much beer at Neyland Stadium on gameday can create a rowdy environment that becomes unmanageable.

They said beer sales to minors are also a constant issue.

"Certainly we have had no other permit holder with this number of underage violations in such a short period of time," Dyer said.