KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Crews have been hard at work inside Neyland Stadium this week to get ready to sell beer for the very first time.

There will be nearly 100 designated places where fans can purchase beer in the concourse areas at the Sept. 7 game between the Vols and BYU. Wine will be available in some areas.

"We want fans to have a great experience, if they choose to partake, that option is there for them. And if you choose not to partake, you know, then it's not," said Jeremy Delaney, Associate Athletic Director.

Each beer will cost you either $12 or $13, depending on the size and brand. All cans will have to be poured into a plastic cup.

For $13, you can get a 25 oz. can of Michelob Ultra or a 19.2 oz. can of Lagunitas. $12 bucks will get you a 25 oz. can of Bud Light, a 24 oz. can of Yuengling, Miller Lite or Coors Lite, a 16 oz. can of Dos Equis, or a 16 oz. can of spiked seltzer.

Beer sign showing brands and prices at Neyland Stadium.

Brian Holt, WBIR

Everyone must show proof that they are 21 and each person will be limited to buying two beers at a time.

You can purchase beer with cash or credit card, but cash will likely be faster.

The big message from the university to fans? Be patient. Its a new process and the lines could be long.

"It's going to constantly evolve, and the evolution will be to make it better for the fans to try to reduce wait time and to try to help us with restocking and things of that nature," said Delaney.

There will also be compliance employees walking around, making sure that beer doesn't get passed on to underage fans. If you are caught giving beer to a minor, you'll be ejected.

The university isn't sure what impact the beer sales will have on the fan experience.

"I think we have one of the best pre-games and all of college football, you know, so I think we're looking to see does this help bring some of those fans in a little bit earlier, which then reduces wait time as they enter gates and things of that nature," said Delaney.