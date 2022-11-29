Nicholas Bachhuber was last seen leaving his home to get an emissions test on his car on Sunday.

A 33-year-old Atlanta father and husband first reported missing was found dead Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the family.

Nicholas Bachhuber was reported missing Monday. He had been last seen Sunday around 4 p.m. leaving his home for an emissions test on Howell Mill Road. Atlanta Police Department detectives had asked the public to keep an eye out for his white 2005 Toyota SUV.

Loved ones said he was found Tuesday morning, but did not offer details.

Bachhuber was expecting his first daughter and has a young son. The family spokesperson said he was recently promoted and built a new house. Now his wife is left navigating his sudden passing.

"Thank you all for the outpouring of love and support as we searched for our beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend Nicholas Bachhuber," a statement from the family read. "We ask for privacy as Nick’s family and friends navigate this difficult time."