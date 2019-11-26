HALLS CROSSROADS, Tenn. — It's been nine days since a 77-year-old Knox County man with dementia was separated from his family at the Halls Walmart.

Sheriff Tom Spangler said there have been no confirmed sightings of Jack Harrison in that time, but no one is giving up on the search.

Harrison was last seen about 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Video from the store shows him at the Walmart gas pumps parking lot, heading toward Norris Freeway.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said he suffers from dementia and other severe medical conditions that require medication.

RELATED: SILVER Alert issued for 77-year-old man with dementia last seen at Walmart in Halls Sunday night

RELATED: Knox County Sheriff searching for missing man with dementia

The sheriff is asking everyone living within a 10-12 mile radius of the Walmart to check their property and outbuildings, anywhere someone may have taken shelter. If you've already checked one, he asks that you do it again, because Harrison could still be on the move.

He also asks that anyone with surveillance cameras on the property to go back and check to see if Harrison might have passed by.

"We're asking people to be vigilant, keep your eyes open, and we'll continue to be looking," said Spangler.

The sheriff's office is checking out every possible sighting.

RELATED: Protecting loved ones who suffer from memory loss conditions

RELATED: Sheriff: Please check your barns, vehicles, creeks for signs of missing Halls man

He asks that if you think you see Harrison to please try to keep him in your sight while you contact authorities and until they arrive. His family has suggested telling him that "Karen is waiting for you" as a way to keep him nearby.

Karen is his wife, and along with other family members, friends, and community volunteers, are continuing to look for Harrison.