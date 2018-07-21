Sevierville — UPDATE: Nov. 2, 2018

No arrests or charges will be made at this time pertaining to a double shooting that took place in a hotel parking lot on Friday, July 20, 2018, according to the Sevierville Police Department.

SPD detectives concluded the gun found at the scene, a 9mm Glock pistol, was used to shoot both men and that no other persons were involved in the incident.

After completing their investigation, SPD detectives presented the evidence collected to the District Attorney General’s Office, who subsequently declined to prosecute James Douglas Moyer.

They said​ the evidence supports that Jamie Scott Barron’s death occurred as a result of self-defense on the part of Moyer, and therefore there was no probable cause that a crime had been committed.

ORIGINAL STORY: July 21, 2018

The Sevierville Police Department is investigating after responding to a call in the Hampton Inn parking lot on Highway 66 Friday night.

Around 11:41 p.m., a passerby said a man in the lot appeared to be having a medical problem and tried to enter their vehicle.

The first officer to arrive found an adult male in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

The officer also discovered another adult male in a nearby truck with a gunshot wound to his head. He was later pronounced dead at LeConte Medical Center.

The other victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Saturday afternoon Sevierville police identified the deceased as 27-year-old Jamie Scott Barron, of Gadsden, Alabama.

Police identified 28-year-old James Douglas Moyer, of Piedmont, Alabama as the victim being treated at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

