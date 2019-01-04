PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Breaking news: Kanye West is not buying Dollywood.

A post that's circulating around East Tennessee and the internet this morning is claiming the opposite, though, as an April Fools' joke. And it's not the only prank being passed around on this day when you have to be very careful what you believe.....

Read on for a sampling of fun April Fool's Day jokes with an East Tennessee theme.

Dollywood becoming Yeezywood? Um, No.

"This morning, it was confirmed that Dolly Parton and Herschend Family Entertainment have reached an agreement to sell the Dollywood theme park to rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West," the post from Pigeon Forge TN Guide on its website claimed.

What, exactly, did Kanye allegedly want to call it? Yeezywood.

The post continued to claim that Kanye posted to Twitter about the acquisition, with a screenshot of his tweet saying "Y'all ready for YEEZYWOOD???"

But...

"ye's" account hasn't tweeted since January 1, so that screenshot of a tweet? Yeah, not real either.

Supposedly, the park was going to transition in Spring of 2020, and even cited the Knoxville News Sentinel as where they got the $130 million figure for what West paid for the park.

It then went on to say that Dolly decided to sell the park to West because she's "no spring chicken anymore" but instead "more of an autumn turkey" and would use the funds from the sale to support her Imagination Library.

The post had plenty of more fun with the wild tall tale and all the details of the "new park", which you can read here.

But for those who read to the very end? Well, you were rewarded with the knowledge that it was, in fact, an April Fools' joke.

"For the latest updates, don’t check back here. This entire story has been an April Fools’ Day joke! You can breathe a big sigh of relief; Dolly Parton has no plans to sell Dollywood to Kanye West (or any other celebrities)," the post said.

Want a Dollywood mud mask special?

Dollywood decided to have a little fun of its own this year.

In a video posted on Facebook, the theme park posted about a very special deal being offered at the Spa at Dollywood's DreamMore Resort.

As the park is finishing up a huge new expansion, they are taking advantage of the muddy construction site to offer Wildwood Grove Mud Masks. The video touts how the red clay will refresh your skin and give you that "just in from the mud pit kind of glow."

Bonus--- the on-site experience comes with noise-canceling head phones and hard hat. But you may want to bring your own rain boots.

Tour the moonshine tunnels!

This would actually be pretty cool... if it was real.

The website for Visit My Smokies touted the discovery of a network of intricate tunnels that had been discovered beneath the mountains, obviously used by moonshiners back in the day.

Visit My Smokies

The tunnels, according to the article, are pretty nice!

"The tunnels are roughly 8 feet by 8 feet, providing enough room for moonshiners to transport their stills, jugs, and other equipment. Archeologists found that the walls of the tunnels are affixed with tin mounts to hold lanterns, and some sections are painted with what seem to be coded messages. Local lore suggests that bootleggers had a secret language of symbols and phrases that they used to share tips and warnings with one another."