KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Glowing Body Yoga studio held a kitten yoga class co-hosted by Young Williams Animal Shelter on Sunday.

All proceeds from the class will help support the shelter.

Glowing Body said having the kittens in the class helps with the therapeutic value of yoga.

"Sometimes yoga can be a little bit intimidating, so adding the kittens it takes their minds off things, which is what yoga's supposed to do. It's supposed to take your mind off things," yoga instructor Jessica Brothers said.

People in the class also had the chance to get free adoption applications.

