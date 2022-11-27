x
Rural Metro: No injuries reported after West Knox County house fire on Sunday

Rural Metro Fire said occupants of the home were outside when crews arrived, and they extinguished the fire before winds could push it and do more damage.
Credit: Rural Metro Fire

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said no injuries were reported after a house fire in West Knox County on Sunday, on Branchview Drive.

They said the fire was reported at around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday and when crews arrived, they said smoke was visible from the outside and they could see fire at the back of the house. The occupants of the home were already outside, and the homeowner was not home.

They said crews managed to quickly extinguish the fire before it could be pushed by high winds on Sunday. 

They also said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

