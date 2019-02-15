A driver was cited in Oak Ridge Thursday after crashing into a school bus carry children to school.

According to the Oak Ridge Police Department, the crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of the Oak Ridge Turnpike at Salem Road.

School Bus #64 was struck on the driver's side near the rear axle by a car that had pulled out onto the turnpike from Salem Road.

No one was hurt.

The bus took minor damage and students were loaded onto another bus to be taken to school.

ORPD said the driver was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way.