No injuries after fire badly damages home in Halls

Rural Metro said the family and their pet made it out safe after a fire spread in their house.

HALLS, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said no one was hurt after a fire spread at a

Halls home Friday afternoon.

According the Rural Metro, crews responded to a house fire off Rifle Range Road around 4 p.m. When they arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the house and threatening the attic.

Crews were able to contain the flames and smoke to the front two rooms of the home, but it left heat and smoke damage throughout the home.