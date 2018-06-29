No injuries were reported Thursday night after a fire at a home on Ridgedale Road off Western Avenue.

Knoxville fire crews responded to the home around 8:40 p.m. and they arrived on scene, they found flames coming through the roof at the rear of the brick basement rancher.

Two people were home at the time and fire officials said when they first got there the people were trying to go back into the burning home to retrieve pets.

The homeowner told fire investigators she had left candles burning in an upstairs master bedroom and believes that may have been the cause of the fire.

Eight people live in the home. The Knoxville fire department chaplain is assessing the family's needs while they're displaced.

© 2018 WBIR