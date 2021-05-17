Rural Metro Fire: No injuries reported in Northeast Knox County house fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No injuries reported in a house fire in Northeast Knox County, Rural Metro Fire said.

On Monday around 2:15 a.m., Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported house fire on 6704 Boruff Road.

Upon arrival, crews said they found a single wide mobile home with fire showing from the front of the structure with all occupants and pets outside the house.

Occupants were alerted of the fire by smoke detectors inside, officials said.

Crews were able to keep the fire from further damaging the structure but it had suffered considerable damage prior to their arrival.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.