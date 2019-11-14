STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. — A home under renovation in Strawberry Plains went up in flames early Thursday morning, according to New Market Fire and Rescue.

At around 5:21 a.m., fire crews said they responded to the home on the 2500-block of West Old AJ Highway. That's near Hodges Lake.

When they got on scene, the fire was fully involved, according to New Market Fire Captain Sammy Solomon.

He said no one was home at the time.

Solomon also said the home is being rented right now and was being renovated.

This is a developing story. 10News will update this article as more information becomes available.