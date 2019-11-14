KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nobody was working when a Miller Bros Auto Repair off of Tazewell Pike went up in flames Wednesday night, Nov. 13. There were no reported injuries, and the fire's cause is under investigation.

Crews had to force their way into the fended-in yard to get into the building, according to Jeffrey Bagwell, information officer for Rural Metro Fire.

Rural Metro Fire

They responded to a call about a structure fire at around 11:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a fire in the front side of the building. It spread into the garage by the time firefighters could begin putting it out.

Fire crews extinguished it that night.

