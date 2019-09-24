The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to a car that had crashed into a store in Dandridge Monday.

According to the JCSO, it happened at Indian Creek Market and Deli at 1811 Indian Creek Road.

Deputies said a 62-year-old woman had accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake when she went to park, sending her car crashing into the store.

No one was hurt, according to deputies, but the car did extensive damage to the store front.

The Chestnut Hill Fire Department, Jefferson County EMS, and Jefferson County Rescue Squad also responded.