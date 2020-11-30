No injuries reported after chimney fire in South Knox County

Fire officials said this is just another reminder of why folks should have their chimneys cleaned and inspected annually with cooler weather is upon us.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported house fire on South Hills Drive around 9:33 p.m.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found an active chimney fire, and the occupants were outside the house and safe.

Crews assessed the condition of the fire, extinguished it and ensured that the fire had not spread into any other parts of the house, according to officials.

Rural Metro said there were no injuries reported and the home did not suffer major damage.

