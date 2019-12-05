MARYVILLE, Tenn — No injuries are reported after the brick facade fell from the front of the Brackins Blues Club building in downtown Maryville Sunday morning, according to the Maryville Fire Department.

Officials said the business was about to open so no customers were inside at the time.

Structural engineers have been brought in to look at the building, and the building and business are shut down.

All nearby businesses are up and operating, according to Maryville Fire.

Officials have blocked the sidewalk in front of the building and one lane of E. Broadway, and it will be blocked until structural engineers deem it safe to reopen.

An investigation is currently underway to find out why the bricks fell, according to officials.