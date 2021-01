The house that was 10 feet away was not damaged, and no one was home at the time, according to officials.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Everyone is OK after multiple cars caught fire in a Northeast Knox County neighborhood on New Year's Eve.

Around midnight, Rural Metro Fire responded to a report of multiple vehicles on fire in the driveway of a home on Gallant Lane.

Officials said four vehicles were involved with two being heavily damaged.

The house that was 10 feet away was not damaged, and no one was home at the time, according to officials.