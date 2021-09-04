No injuries reported after residential fire in Knoxville early Friday morning

No injuries are reported and the three member family will receive American Red Cross assistance.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the early Friday morning hours, units from the Knoxville Fire Department were dispatched to 2313 Unity Dr. in North Knoxville for a report of a residential fire.

When firefighters arrived they found all residents of the home safely outside.

There were heavy flames coming from the covered carport and spreading into the attic area of the home.

Fire crews quickly went to work extinguishing the flames with a defensive attack followed by a more aggressive interior attack once the larger vehicle and carport fire were extinguished.

