Two families escaped uninjured after their duplex caught fire in Sevierville Friday evening.

According to Sevier County dispatch, the call came in just before 7 p.m. at 1536 Retreat Street next to the Walmart off the Parkway just north of Pigeon Forge.

Bob Stahlke with the city of Sevierville said fire crews with the city and Pigeon Forge responded -- arriving as flames were rising through the roof of the building.

No injuries have been reported. Stahlke said the Red Cross has been called to assist the families.

The duplex was heavily involved, and Stahlke said it appears to be a total loss as crews work to fully extinguish the fire.