No injuries were reported after a school bus crash in North Knox County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Knox Co. Sheriff's Office, officers were sent to the wreck at

Officers were dispatched to a school bus wreck at Maynardville Pike and Majors Road just before 3:30 p.m.

KCSO said there were twenty children on board the bus.

A spokesperson for Knox County Schools said it was bus #9184 that serves Halls Elementary School.