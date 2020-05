Crews responded to the fire at about 3:44 p.m. at 8110 Shelton Rd, a Rural Metro spokesperson said. They found a single-story barn with heavy fire and smoke.

No animals were inside the barn and the adjacent structures were spared any damage, the spokesperson said.

RELATED: Several residents evacuated after 11th floor apartment fire

RELATED: Knoxville Fire engulfs garage and adjacent house in flames