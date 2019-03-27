SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A self-made, experimental plane crashed in a Sevier County field Wednesday afternoon.

The pilot, the only person aboard the aircraft, was uninjured, according to witnesses and Sevier County spokesman Perrin Anderson.

The plane went down around 4 p.m. in a field off Leatherwood Lane.

According to Anderson, the pilot said his plane lost power. The flight originated in Jonesborough, Tennessee.

The NTSB and FAA are investigating, according to Anderson.

Numerous Sevier County emergency vehicles responded.

A witness told 10News he could see the single-engine plane with the pilot sitting nearby. He said it looked the pilot may have landed on a downward slope and rolled into a creek.

WBIR