A stricter approach to opioid prescriptions hopes to cut down on addictions in Tennessee.

As of July 1, 2018, people who are prescribed opioids to manage pain are now receiving smaller prescriptions.

"For patients that are getting new prescriptions usually for the first time or if they don't get them very often due to an injury or a surgery then the law does limit how long their prescription can last," said Samantha Boldin, pharmacist in charge at Belew Drugs.

That limit is three-days-worth of medication.

It's part of a statewide push to limit the number of pills given out to patients, so the unused tablets don't end up in the wrong hands.

"There's only so much [medicine] that can be taken legitimately before people start to have issues," said Boldin. "So we're trying to make sure that there's less and less available outside of people who really need it."

There are now four different pill amounts people can be prescribed.

People who need opioids to manage pain after minor surgeries or injuries, like getting your wisdom teeth removed or spraining an ankle, will be issued a three day supply. If pain persists, they can go back to their doctor for another three-day prescription, if needed.

With more severe procedures, or things like broken bones, people can get a 10 or 20 day prescription as long as thorough documentation is provided by their doctor.

For serious conditions like sickle cell disease, or those who need constant medication for different reasons, a pharmacist can give up to a 30-day supply. That's if every other pain relieving option is ruled out.

"It's not going to take anything away from people who really need pain medication for injuries or for cancer or various other things," said Boldin. "We're not taking medication away from those people who legitimately need it."

But by eliminating extra pills, the hope is stop any more addictions from starting.

In the few days this law has been in place, Boldin said none of her patients have voiced any complaints.

"This law is here to help us to make sure this medication stays in the right hands," said Boldin.

