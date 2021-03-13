No one hurt after attic fire at West Knoxville strip mall

When they arrived, KFD found flames in the attic near Elliotts Boots and Super Wash House laundromat. Crews also evacuated Tracy's Restaurant nearby.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department is investigating what started a fire at a strip mall containing several businesses on Western Avenue in West Knoxville on Saturday morning. Officials say it started at around 9:00 a.m.

When they arrived, the fire department found flames in the attic near Elliotts Boots and Super Wash House laundromat. Crews also evacuated Tracy's Restaurant nearby.

KFD said no one was hurt and firefighters were able to contain the fire within the first 40 minutes. They called in additional manpower and equipment to stop the flames from spreading to other parts of the strip mall.

Traffic was blocked on both east and westbound lanes of Western Avenue while firefighters stretched water lines across the road.