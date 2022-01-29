x
Rural Metro: No one hurt after house fire in East Knoxville

Crews struggled to get water established due to cold temperatures freezing the fire hydrants.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Everyone is safe after a house fire occurred early Saturday morning. 

Rural Metro Fire responded to the fire at 2318 Ellistown Road. Crews immediately noticed the heavy visible flames.

Crews struggled to get water established due to the cold temperature freezing the fire hydrants, according to Rural Metro.

All occupants had safely evacuated the home prior to the firefighters arrival, Rural Metro said. 

The home suffered major damage and the exact cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Rural Metro. 

