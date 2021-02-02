No one hurt in apartment fire at 500 Cross Creek Road

Rural Metro Fire responded to reports of a structure fire at 500 Cross Creek Road on Sunday at 7:57 p.m. Fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the building and all occupants had safely evacuated to the front yard.

According to Rural Metro, the fire was kept in control from spreading to nearby units. All four families had to relocate for the night and are being taken care of by the American Red Cross. No injuries were reported and no pets were lost in the fire.