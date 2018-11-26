Knoxville — There were no injuries in a crash involving a Knox County school bus near Knoxville Center Mall Monday morning.

The crash was reported at 7:37 a.m. on Millertown Pike at South Mall Road, near the ramp to I-640.

Knoxville Police said bus 244 was involved in a crash with a silver sedan. There was one student on the bus with the driver, but no one was hurt. The driver of the sedan was also uninjured.

The driver will be sent for a routine drug/alcohol screening, per Knox County Schools' policy.

Earlier, video from the TDOT Smartway traffic cameras showed a small yellow bus stopped at the crash scene, with an ambulance, a tow truck, and several police cars.

The crash scene is now cleared.

