No one was hurt when Sweetwater police and fire departments responded to a house fire on Gaut Avenue Saturday afternoon.

When crews arrived neighbors told them the residents and their pets were still inside. Two officers entered the house and got everyone out safely.

Once Sweetwater Fire Department was able to put out the fire the house was a total loss because of the extent of the blaze. Investigators say the fire was started by a juvenile who lives in the home.

Sweetwater Police Chief Eddie Byrum said charges will be brought against the juvenile responsible for starting the fire.

Byrum Thanked officers and firefighters for working together to make sure everyone made it out of the home safe.

Red Cross is assisting the family and providing food, clothing, and a place to stay.